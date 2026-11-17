Ruturaj Gaikwad's heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni highlights simplicity and leadership
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the legendary wicketkeeper's retirement from the Indian Premier League, revealing the biggest lesson he learnt from his former captain.
Dhoni's remarkable IPL career came to an end on Tuesday, November 17, after Chennai confirmed that the 45 year old would take up a mentoring role with the franchise from the 2027 season.
The announcement sparked emotional reactions from fans, former players and teammates who had shared the dressing room with the five time IPL winning captain.
Among them was Gaikwad, who shared a photograph of himself sitting with Dhoni during a CSK training session.
But rather than focusing on Dhoni's trophies or extraordinary achievements, Gaikwad chose to highlight something much simpler.
Beginning his Instagram post with the word "Simplicity", Gaikwad explained how watching Dhoni closely had changed his understanding of the word.
"I got to learn the exact meaning of this word when I first joined CSK in 2019 by watching you through the lens as much as possible, that was the biggest lesson I learned despite of all the achievements that you have accumulated over the years!" he wrote.
The 29 year old also reflected on the privilege of sharing the dressing room and cricket field with Dhoni.
"To share the dressing room, the field, the 22 yards and to finish games with you is what are dreams made of."
He ended his emotional message with words that will resonate with millions of Chennai supporters.
"You are and You will always Be OUR THAALAA, our captain and our Leader!"
"Thank you Mahi bhai for everything," he added, accompanied by three yellow hearts.
Gaikwad joined Chennai Super Kings in 2019 and gradually established himself as one of the franchise's most important batters under Dhoni's guidance.
He was part of CSK's title winning campaigns in 2021 and 2023 before taking over the captaincy from Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024.
Despite the change in leadership, Dhoni continued to play an important role in the team.
Now, with the former India captain moving into a mentoring role, Gaikwad will continue to benefit from his experience and guidance.
Dhoni may no longer walk onto the field wearing the famous yellow jersey, but as Gaikwad's tribute makes clear, his influence on Chennai Super Kings goes far beyond cricket.