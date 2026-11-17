Chennai Super Kings bid farewell to their iconic leader MS Dhoni
Dubai: MS Dhoni's illustrious cricket career could be coming to an end after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided against retaining the former India captain ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
The wicketkeeper-batter has been synonymous with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, leading them through one of the most successful periods in the tournament's history. However, on IPL retention day taking place on Tuesday, November 17, Dhoni's future with the CSK has been confirmed.
However, the decision should not be confused with his departure from the franchise. Dhoni will serve as Team Mentor of the team ahead of the IPL 2027. But with exit from CSK's squad, Dhoni's retirement is confirmed.
Dhoni's legacy at CSK is difficult to match. Under his captaincy, the franchise won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, making them joint record champions alongside Mumbai Indians.
He also guided Chennai to two Champions League T20 titles, in 2010 and 2014. His leadership, calmness under pressure and ability to deliver in crucial moments made him one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history.
Although he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni continued to play an important role in the team. He also took charge again briefly in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury.
However, Dhoni's future had been uncertain since he missed the entire IPL 2026 season because of a calf injury.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter trained with the team during the campaign but could not regain sufficient fitness to feature in a match. His last IPL appearance came in 2025, when he played all 14 matches for CSK. Now, he officially signs off the CSK squad.
At 45, fitness is naturally a major consideration as he weighs up another season. Dhoni had previously indicated that he would assess his physical condition before deciding whether he could continue playing.
The veteran icon announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Six years later, he departs from franchise cricket marking an end to his legendary career.
For CSK supporters, the prospect of losing their most iconic player will be difficult to accept. Nevertheless, Dhoni continues to remain with the team courtesy of his new role.