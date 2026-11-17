For CSK supporters, the prospect of losing their most iconic player will be difficult to accept. Nevertheless, Dhoni continues to remain with the team courtesy of his new role.

At 45, fitness is naturally a major consideration as he weighs up another season. Dhoni had previously indicated that he would assess his physical condition before deciding whether he could continue playing.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter trained with the team during the campaign but could not regain sufficient fitness to feature in a match. His last IPL appearance came in 2025, when he played all 14 matches for CSK. Now, he officially signs off the CSK squad.

Although he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni continued to play an important role in the team. He also took charge again briefly in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury.

He also guided Chennai to two Champions League T20 titles, in 2010 and 2014. His leadership, calmness under pressure and ability to deliver in crucial moments made him one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history.

However, the decision should not be confused with his departure from the franchise. Dhoni will serve as Team Mentor of the team ahead of the IPL 2027. But with exit from CSK's squad, Dhoni's retirement is confirmed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been synonymous with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, leading them through one of the most successful periods in the tournament's history. However, on IPL retention day taking place on Tuesday, November 17, Dhoni's future with the CSK has been confirmed.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.