The former India captain announcement his retirement on Tuesday 17 November
Dubai: After deciding against retaining MS Dhoni for the 2027 IPL season, reports suggest that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will retire his famous number 7 jersey.
The move would be a fitting tribute to a player who has become synonymous with the five-time champions after nearly two decades with the franchise.
Dhoni's retirement from the IPL was confirmed on Tuesday, bringing an end to his playing career in the competition. However, the former India captain will remain part of the CSK set-up, taking on the role of team mentor ahead of the 2027 campaign.
The announcement came just hours before the franchise was due to submit its list of retained players for the new season.
CSK confirmed the appointment in a statement, highlighting Dhoni's contribution to the team's success and his importance to its identity.
"Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning.
"From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home."
CSK owner N Srinivasan also paid tribute to the 45-year-old, reflecting on their long association and the decision to bring him to the franchise in 2008.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions.
"That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."
Dhoni was CSK's first major signing ahead of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, joining the franchise for a then-record fee of ₹6 crore. He quickly established himself as the face of the team, leading them through one of the most successful periods in the tournament's history.
Under his captaincy, CSK lifted five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 crowns, in 2010 and 2014.
With 272 appearances for CSK, Dhoni leaves as the franchise's most-capped player and second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs.
While supporters will no longer see him take the field in yellow, his new position means his influence will continue. As mentor, Dhoni will be tasked with helping guide the next generation as CSK look to add to their remarkable trophy collection.