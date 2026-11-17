Dhoni's IPL journey ends, MK Stalin reflects on his impact beyond cricket
Dubai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings legend brought the curtain down on his Indian Premier League playing career and took up a new role as the franchise’s mentor.
Dhoni’s retirement was confirmed on Tuesday, with CSK announcing that the former India captain would become the team’s mentor from the 2027 IPL season. The announcement marks the end of an association that began with the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 and helped turn Chennai into one of the league’s most successful franchises.
Stalin, in a message on social media, said Dhoni had given the city much more than sporting success, describing the bond between the cricketer and Chennai as one that went beyond the game.
“Dhoni gave Chennai much more than trophies. He gave us an emotion that united generations and forged a bond that transcended cricket,” Stalin wrote on X.
The former chief minister also expressed regret that Dhoni would not receive the farewell he deserved from the people of Tamil Nadu.
“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. We only wish we had one last chance to give Tamil Nadu’s beloved adopted son the farewell he so richly deserved,” he added.
Stalin thanked the 45-year-old for the memories and success he brought to the franchise, while wishing him well in his new position.
“Thank you, MS Dhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever. Wishing you the very best in your new innings as CSK’s mentor,” he wrote.
Dhoni leaves behind a remarkable record with CSK. Under his leadership, the franchise won five IPL titles, matching Mumbai Indians’ record. He also guided the team to two Champions League T20 titles, in 2010 and 2014.
Although he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni remained a central figure in the dressing room and continued to play for the franchise. He briefly returned to captaincy in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out through injury.
His final IPL appearance came in the 2025 season. He missed the entire 2026 campaign because of a calf injury, leaving questions over his future ahead of the retention deadline.
While fans will no longer see him taking the field in the yellow jersey, Dhoni will remain part of the CSK setup as mentor, continuing his association with a franchise he has represented for nearly two decades.