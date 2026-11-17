While fans will no longer see him taking the field in the yellow jersey, Dhoni will remain part of the CSK setup as mentor, continuing his association with a franchise he has represented for nearly two decades.

Although he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni remained a central figure in the dressing room and continued to play for the franchise. He briefly returned to captaincy in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out through injury.

“Thank you, MS Dhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever. Wishing you the very best in your new innings as CSK’s mentor,” he wrote.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. We only wish we had one last chance to give Tamil Nadu’s beloved adopted son the farewell he so richly deserved,” he added.

Stalin, in a message on social media, said Dhoni had given the city much more than sporting success, describing the bond between the cricketer and Chennai as one that went beyond the game.

Dhoni’s retirement was confirmed on Tuesday, with CSK announcing that the former India captain would become the team’s mentor from the 2027 IPL season. The announcement marks the end of an association that began with the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 and helped turn Chennai into one of the league’s most successful franchises.

Dubai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings legend brought the curtain down on his Indian Premier League playing career and took up a new role as the franchise’s mentor.

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