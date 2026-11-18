The decision ends a professional career that ran for more than two decades.
For the first time since the IPL began in 2008, a new season will start without MS Dhoni padding up for Chennai Super Kings. The franchise confirmed on November 17 that its former captain has played his final match. The decision ends a professional career that ran for more than two decades. Dhoni isn’t leaving the dugout, though. He will return as CSK’s Team Mentor from the 2027 season.
Eighteen seasons
Dhoni was with Chennai from the league’s first edition and stayed for 18 seasons. In that time he turned the side into one of the IPL’s most decorated franchises. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns.
The news set off a wave of tributes from fans and the film industry, including from the owner of one of his fiercest rivals.
'When Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow'
Juhi Chawla, actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, remembered how Dhoni could take over KKR’s own home ground. At Eden Gardens, she said, the stands would fill with CSK jerseys whenever he came to town.
“Mahi, I’ll always remember KKR-CSK nights at Eden Gardens,” she wrote. “It is usually purple. But when Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow, because of you. And when you walk out, 60,000 people chant ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’. That’s the impact you have!”
She closed by wishing him the best for his “next chapter.”
Tamil cinema’s farewell to 'Thala'
The most personal tributes came from Chennai’s own film stars. Dhanush, posting on X, said Dhoni had been more than a sporting hero. “Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both,” he wrote.
He added that he would be watching Dhoni’s new role closely: “The game will never be quite the same without you, but I’ll wait to see you on the sidelines.” He also said he hoped Dhoni’s guidance would keep inspiring young players. He signed off with “Farewell champion.”
Karthi focused on what Dhoni’s shirt number means to the city. “Number 7 will forever be more than just a number. For Chennai, it stands for countless emotions, unforgettable victories and those magical moments that made millions of us believe that it’s never over until it’s over,” he wrote.
The actor said he felt lucky to have watched “a young man grow into a legend right before our eyes.” He also praised Dhoni’s humility and grace both on and off the field. “Wherever the journey takes you, you’ll always be our Thala!” he added.
Bollywood weighs in
Varun Dhawan reshared Dhoni’s own farewell post on his Instagram Stories with a two-word caption: “Captain India.” Arjun Kapoor summed up the moment in three words: “End of an era.”