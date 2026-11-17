Emotional farewell: Sakshi Dhoni celebrates MS Dhoni's journey with touching message
MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League has left millions of cricket fans emotional. But among the many tributes pouring in, one of the most touching messages has come from his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni.
Shortly after Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the legendary wicketkeeper would retire as a player and take up a mentoring role from IPL 2027, Sakshi shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her husband's remarkable journey.
"Some chapters have to end for beautiful new ones to begin," she wrote, accompanied by a red heart.
The post featured a video of Dhoni admiring a beautiful mountain landscape, with American singer JJ Heller's rendition of Auld Lang Syne playing in the background.
The choice of music added an emotional touch to the tribute.
Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song associated with farewells, cherished memories and new beginnings, seemed a fitting choice as Dhoni brought the curtain down on his extraordinary playing career.
Sakshi also took the opportunity to thank the millions of supporters who have followed Dhoni throughout his career.
"To everyone who has loved, supported and believed in Mahi through the years, whether we know you personally or not. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
She continued: "Forever grateful for all the love. Here's to new beginnings, new adventures and many more beautiful memories."
However, it was her final message to Dhoni that stood out.
"So proud of you, Mahi. Always," she wrote, accompanied by another red heart.
Her post quickly attracted attention on Instagram, receiving more than 544,000 likes within hours.
Dhoni and Sakshi's love story began at the Taj Bengal hotel in Kolkata, where Sakshi was working as a hotel management trainee when the Indian cricket team visited. Their friendship eventually turned into romance, and the couple married on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun.
Their relationship was also portrayed in the 2016 Bollywood biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni and Kiara Advani as Sakshi. The couple welcomed their daughter Ziva in 2015.
Dhoni, 45, officially ended his IPL playing career on Tuesday, November 17, after nearly two decades in the competition.
The former India captain led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, establishing himself as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.
Although fans will no longer see him walking out to bat in the famous yellow jersey, Dhoni will remain associated with CSK as team mentor.
For Sakshi, who has been a familiar presence in the stands throughout his career, it marks the beginning of another chapter.
And her message made one thing clear. While Dhoni's playing career has ended, there are still plenty of memories to be made.