Emotional tribute: Dhoni reflects on his career with iconic Bollywood song
Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found a poetic way to acknowledge the love of cricket fans following his IPL retirement announcement. The former India captain shared an emotional video celebrating his remarkable cricketing journey, accompanied by the iconic song 'Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie.
The song choice carries special significance for Dhoni. When he announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, he used another track from the same film, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon'.
This time, however, he chose a song celebrating every moment, reflecting the enduring affection he continues to receive from supporters across generations.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhoni wrote: "Fans proved me wrong; no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it."
The video takes fans on a nostalgic journey through his career, featuring memorable moments from his India days and the Indian Premier League.
It includes glimpses of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's double century against Australia and Virat Kohli reaching 10,000 ODI runs.
The montage also celebrates Dhoni's long association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), featuring their IPL triumphs, including the 2010, 2018 and 2023 titles. One particularly memorable moment shows Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's 2023 victory.
CSK also paid tribute to their long-time captain, describing him as central to the franchise's identity and confirming that Chennai would always be his home.
Owner N Srinivasan recalled insisting that Dhoni join CSK in 2008, calling it one of the best decisions he had made. He praised the cricketer not only for his achievements but also for the person he is.
Dhoni captained CSK for most of his career, with Ravindra Jadeja briefly taking over in 2022 before Dhoni returned to the role. Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeded him as captain in 2024.
The announcement of MS Dhoni's IPL retirement triggered an emotional response from across the cricketing world, with former teammates, rivals and cricket personalities paying tribute to the Chennai Super Kings icon. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Dhoni's leadership, composure and influence on the game, calling his legacy difficult to match. Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his impact on generations of cricketers, while commentator Harsha Bhogle described the development as the end of an era, saying the IPL felt 'sadder and smaller'.
Dinesh Karthik also shared an emotional reaction, recalling the challenge of facing Dhoni during his playing days. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former teammate Ravindra Jadeja shared heartfelt messages, while franchises including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also saluted the former captain.
For millions of fans, the video is more than a collection of cricket highlights. It is a reminder of a career that has created memories across generations.