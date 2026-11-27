Rohit Sharma's leadership comeback aims to revive Mumbai Indians' IPL glory
Dubai: Rohit Sharma is back as Mumbai Indians captain, with the five-time Indian Premier League champions handing the leadership role to their former skipper ahead of the 2027 season.
The franchise confirmed the decision on Friday, November 27, nearly three years after it replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya in December 2023. The change follows Pandya's move to Punjab Kings in a player trade that brought India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai.
Rohit, 39, led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, establishing himself as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. He shares the record for most IPL titles as captain with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni.
The veteran batter has recorded 87 victories in 158 matches as Mumbai captain, with a 56.32% win rate.
"I am ready for the 20th season, for the challenges ahead and for giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate," Rohit said in a statement released by the franchise.
Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani welcomed his return, highlighting the special relationship between the cricketer, the franchise and its supporters.
He said there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition about the upcoming campaign and expressed confidence in Rohit's experience and leadership.
Nita Ambani also recalled how Mumbai Indians signed Rohit in 2011 and watched him develop into one of the franchise's most successful players and leaders. She described his return as a special moment as the team prepares for its 20th season.
Rohit's return comes after a challenging period for Mumbai. Under Pandya, the team finished 10th in 2024, reached the playoffs in 2025 and finished ninth in 2026.
The franchise has also brought back another familiar face, appointing former all-rounder Kieron Pollard as head coach last month. Pollard was a key member of Mumbai's title-winning teams and shared a successful partnership with Rohit during their playing years.
Rohit also brings considerable international leadership experience, having guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles.
His return gives Mumbai Indians an experienced leader as they prepare for their landmark 20th season and look to end their six-year wait for another IPL championship.