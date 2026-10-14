With uncertainty surrounding Pandya’s future, Mumbai has several options to consider. However, the franchise is yet to decide on who will lead the team in IPL 2027.

Rohit, meanwhile, remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He guided Mumbai to five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 before being replaced by Pandya ahead of IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians have not held internal discussions about its captain for next season, although it is exploring a possible trade involving Pandya. No suitable deal has been found so far.

Pandya returned to Mumbai in a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 season after captaining GT to the IPL title in 2022. The move also stirred rumours that Pandya only returned to his former team with the demand of taking over the captaincy from Rohit.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.