Mumbai Indians spark speculation over Rohit Sharma's leadership comeback
Dubai: Mumbai Indians have sparked speculation about their captain for IPL 2027 after sharing a cryptic social media post that has prompted fans to believe Rohit Sharma could return to the leadership role.
The five-time champions posted an image on Wednesday featuring an animated hand holding a Mumbai Indians cap. Although the franchise offered no explanation, supporters quickly linked the visual to Rohit, who guided the team to all five of its IPL titles.
Some fans compared the image to Rohit's celebration after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, when he held the national flag aloft. Others recalled his celebrations after Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL title in 2013, his first season as captain.
The post comes at a time of significant changes at the franchise. Hardik Pandya has moved to Punjab Kings in a trade involving India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is heading to Mumbai Indians. His departure has reopened the question of who will lead the team in the 2027 season.
Reports in October suggested that Mumbai Indians were considering handing the captaincy back to Rohit, whose record remains central to the franchise's success.
Rohit led Mumbai to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. However, he was replaced by Hardik ahead of the 2024 season following the all-rounder's return from Gujarat Titans.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma had also been discussed as possible leadership options. Suryakumar captained Mumbai when Hardik was unavailable, while Tilak is viewed as a potential long-term option and has been appointed India's T20I vice-captain.
Mumbai retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, including Rohit, Suryakumar, Tilak, Jasprit Bumrah and Ryan Rickelton. The franchise has Rs 326 million remaining in its auction purse.
However, Mumbai Indians have yet to officially announce their captain. The latest social media post has added to the anticipation, but it does not confirm Rohit's return.
The IPL 2027 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa, with the captaincy decision expected to remain a major talking point.