Athiya Shetty reveals what KL Rahul is like as a father, admits she wishes she had one of his qualities

KL Rahul's calmness shines in his role as a father, says Athiya Shetty
Indian cricketer KL Rahul has impressed fans with his calmness and patience on the field over the years.
But it seems those qualities are just as important in his life away from cricket.
His wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, has opened up about Rahul's role as a father, revealing how much she admires his patience and the way he looks after their daughter, Evaara.
In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaaar India, Athiya spoke about her marriage, motherhood and the qualities she admires most in Rahul.
Athiya revealed that one of Rahul's biggest strengths is his ability to remain the same person regardless of what happens in his cricket career.
"He is somebody who is the same when it comes to failure and success. I wish I had his patience," she said.
She also praised his discipline, explaining that he approaches his training, workouts and professional commitments without making a fuss.
But it was her comments about Rahul as a father that offered a lovely glimpse of their family life.
"He is amazing with our daughter as well, and I think he was always meant to be a dad," Athiya added.
The actress also spoke about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective on life.
Their daughter, Evaara, is now beginning to speak, something Athiya finds particularly special.
She revealed that her daily routine includes taking her daughter to playschool and picking her up, just as her own mother once did for her.
The experience has also helped her appreciate how her parents raised her and her brother Ahaan without allowing the pressures of Bollywood to affect their childhood.
Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
They welcomed their daughter in March 2025.
Athiya, who has been away from films since 2019, also revealed that she wants to return to acting, but only when the right project comes along.
For now, motherhood remains an important part of her life.
And judging by her affectionate comments, Rahul is doing a wonderful job as a father.