KL Rahul gifts smartphone to stadium worker after India win, her reaction wins hearts

BCCI shares touching moment as KL Rahul surprises stadium staff with a special gift
Indian cricketer KL Rahul has won hearts with a lovely gesture following India's thrilling victory over New Zealand in the second ODI in Wellington.
India secured a narrow four run victory under the DLS method on Saturday, November 7, taking a 2-0 lead in the five match series.
However, what Rahul did after the match attracted just as much attention.
The Indian wicketkeeper batter received a smartphone after being named the Game Changer of the Match.
But instead of keeping the prize, he decided to gift it to a female staff member at Wellington's Hnry Stadium.
And her reaction was priceless.
The BCCI shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media, showing the woman expressing her surprise after receiving the phone.
"He just gave me his phone that he won. I am a bit shocked," she said.
She thanked Rahul for his kindness and admitted that she had never expected such a gesture.
The BCCI also praised the Indian batter, sharing the video with a lovely caption.
"Big player. Bigger heart. An act of kindness and pure KLass."
Sometimes, it's these little gestures away from the cricket field that leave the biggest impression.
Earlier, Rahul had played an important role in India's rain affected victory.
Chasing 135, India were struggling at 47 for four before Rahul and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings.
Iyer scored 30, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 as India reached 113 for seven in 26 overs.
Rain eventually brought the contest to an end, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.
Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of four for 30.
India will now look to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the third ODI in Hamilton on November 10.
For Rahul, though, it was a memorable day both on and off the field.
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