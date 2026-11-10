GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

KL Rahul gifts smartphone to stadium worker after India win, her reaction wins hearts

BCCI shares touching moment as KL Rahul surprises stadium staff with a special gift

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
KL Rahul gifts match award smartphone to stadium staff
KL Rahul gifts match award smartphone to stadium staff
X - BCCI

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has won hearts with a lovely gesture following India's thrilling victory over New Zealand in the second ODI in Wellington.

India secured a narrow four run victory under the DLS method on Saturday, November 7, taking a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

However, what Rahul did after the match attracted just as much attention.

The Indian wicketkeeper batter received a smartphone after being named the Game Changer of the Match.

But instead of keeping the prize, he decided to gift it to a female staff member at Wellington's Hnry Stadium.

And her reaction was priceless.

'I wasn't expecting it'

The BCCI shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media, showing the woman expressing her surprise after receiving the phone.

"He just gave me his phone that he won. I am a bit shocked," she said.

She thanked Rahul for his kindness and admitted that she had never expected such a gesture.

The BCCI also praised the Indian batter, sharing the video with a lovely caption.

"Big player. Bigger heart. An act of kindness and pure KLass."

Sometimes, it's these little gestures away from the cricket field that leave the biggest impression.

Rahul helps India win a thriller

Earlier, Rahul had played an important role in India's rain affected victory.

Chasing 135, India were struggling at 47 for four before Rahul and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings.

Iyer scored 30, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 as India reached 113 for seven in 26 overs.

Rain eventually brought the contest to an end, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.

Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of four for 30.

India will now look to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the third ODI in Hamilton on November 10.

For Rahul, though, it was a memorable day both on and off the field.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli's touching gesture for KL Rahul wins hearts

2m read
India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates New Zealand Glenn Phillips being caught during the 2nd ODI cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on November 7, 2026.

India edge Kiwis in rain-hit thriller to go 2-0 up

2m read
India's Abhishek Sharma (L) bumps gloves with teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 3rd T20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at the HNRY Stadium in Wellington on October 27, 2026.

Vaibhav's 45, Abhishek's 113 smash T20I world record

3m read
Sanju Samson and KL Rahul share a hilarious Malayalam exchange during Team India's arrival in New Zealand.

Samson & KL Rahul's hilarious Malayalam chai banter

1m read