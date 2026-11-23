Incident took place during the fifth day action of the first Test in Wellington
Three schoolboys who appeared to have skipped classes to catch some live cricket in Wellington, New Zealand, found themselves in an awkward situation when the stadium camera turned its attention towards them. Dressed in their school uniforms, the youngsters were enjoying the India-New Zealand Test match when they suddenly realised they were on camera, prompting a hilarious attempt to hide their faces.
The amusing incident was captured on the fifth day of the first Test in Wellington. The youngsters were spotted sitting in the stands, enjoying their lunch while following the action on the field.
With spectators allowed free entry on the final day, the boys appeared to have taken full advantage of the opportunity to watch the match live. However, their carefree outing quickly turned into an awkward moment when they noticed the stadium camera focusing on them.
Realising they were on camera, the children immediately ducked and covered their faces in an apparent attempt to avoid being recognised. Their frantic efforts to stay out of the shot made for an entertaining moment that soon caught the attention of cricket fans.
Sony LIV shared the video on Instagram with the witty caption, “Dear parents, we found where the kids are.” The broadcaster’s playful remark added another layer of humour to the incident, hinting that the youngsters’ parents might now know exactly where their children had been spending the day.
The clip quickly attracted amused reactions on social media. Many users found the children’s spontaneous attempt to hide their identities hilarious, while others appreciated their enthusiasm for watching cricket instead of spending the day in the classroom.
Some viewers also described the incident as a refreshing reminder of the excitement of watching sport live.