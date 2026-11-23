Dhoni attended the reception with Sakshi and was among the biggest names from the sporting world at the gathering. His presence also brought together two major names associated with rival IPL franchises, given his long-standing connection with CSK and Kavya’s association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kavya and Anirudh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11 before hosting a grand reception in Chennai. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise’s co-owner. Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry.

Dhoni has enjoyed a long association with Chennai through his years with CSK, leading the franchise to five IPL titles. His appearance at the reception in the city was therefore an added attraction for cricket fans, with photographs of his interactions with several stars quickly drawing attention online.

The event attracted a strong presence from the cricketing fraternity. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former South African pacer Dale Steyn, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among the cricketers who attended the celebrations. Daniel Vettori and Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan were also among the familiar faces at the gathering.

The former India skipper was also seen meeting several prominent personalities during the evening, including superstar Rajinikanth . Photographs and videos from the reception showed the two sharing a warm moment, while Dhoni also interacted with other and celebrities.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.