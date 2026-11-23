Wedding reception Day 2: Stars from cricket, cinema and business come together in Chennai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander surprised guests with completely different looks on the second day of their grand wedding reception in Chennai on Sunday, November 22.
After turning heads in striking red and maroon outfits on Saturday, the newlyweds opted for a more contemporary white and black combination for Sunday's celebrations.
Kavya looked elegant in a fitted white gown featuring an off shoulder design and intricate floral embellishments. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair.
Anirudh complemented her in a tailored white blazer over a black shirt and matching black trousers.
It was quite a change from their first reception looks. Kavya had worn an elaborate scarlet red floral ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna, while Anirudh chose a heavily embroidered maroon and black jacket featuring intricate gold and silver detailing.
The couple's choice of outfits became another talking point as the second day of celebrations brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, cinema and business.
Former India captain MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi, while Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar attended with his wife Shalini.
The two Chennai favourites, both affectionately known as 'Thala' by their fans, also posed together for a photograph alongside the newlyweds.
Businessman Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was another prominent guest. He attended with his wife Shloka Mehta, and the couple were photographed together at the venue.
Superstar Rajinikanth was also present and shared a warm hug with Ajith, a moment that attracted attention on social media.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended together and posed for photographs with Kavya and Anirudh.
Nayanthara arrived with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, while actresses Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan and Simran were among the other familiar faces.
Actors Silambarasan TR and Pradeep Ranganathan also joined the celebrations.
Several leading directors, including Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar, were also spotted at the reception.
Cricket was well represented too, with former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Indian women's cricket star Deepti Sharma among the guests.
Other cricket personalities who attended the Chennai celebrations included Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has been associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad as a bowling coach for more than a decade, also attended with his wife Madhimalar. His presence was particularly special given his longstanding association with Kavya Maran's IPL franchise.
The first day of the reception on Saturday had already produced a rare gathering of cinema and politics, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay exchanging greetings with superstar Rajinikanth and former Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Kavya and Anirudh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11 before returning to Chennai for the grand celebrations.
The two days of celebrations brought together some of the biggest personalities from cricket, cinema, business and politics, while the newlyweds' contrasting outfits added a touch of glamour to the occasion.