The actor and cinematographer, who have known each other for a decade, are now married
Dubai: After weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship and wedding plans, YouTuber-actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have made it official. The couple, who have known each other for a decade, are now married.
Ahaana took to social media to share pictures from their intimate traditional wedding. Nimish also confirmed that the couple tied the knot on September 13.
Sharing details of their decade-long journey, Ahaana described Nimish as her best friend who eventually became her boyfriend and, now, her life partner.
The wedding had been the subject of speculation for weeks, particularly after reports that several prominent personalities from the film fraternity had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the celebrations. Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife were also spotted in the city.
On Tuesday, Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath shared a picture with the couple from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, adding to the growing buzz surrounding their wedding.
Ahaana and Nimish have now put the speculation to rest with social media posts announcing their official marriage.
Ahaana also thanked everyone who had worked behind the scenes for nearly six months to make the wedding celebrations possible.
Unlike her younger sister Diya Krishna, whose relationship and wedding were more openly documented on social media, Ahaana had largely kept her relationship with Nimish away from the public eye until recently.