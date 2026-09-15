GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Ahaana Krishna, Nimish Ravi make wedding official after weeks of speculation

The actor and cinematographer, who have known each other for a decade, are now married

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ahaana Krishna, Nimish Ravi make wedding official after weeks of speculation

Dubai: After weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship and wedding plans, YouTuber-actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have made it official. The couple, who have known each other for a decade, are now married.

Ahaana took to social media to share pictures from their intimate traditional wedding. Nimish also confirmed that the couple tied the knot on September 13.

Sharing details of their decade-long journey, Ahaana described Nimish as her best friend who eventually became her boyfriend and, now, her life partner.

The wedding had been the subject of speculation for weeks, particularly after reports that several prominent personalities from the film fraternity had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the celebrations. Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife were also spotted in the city.

On Tuesday, Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath shared a picture with the couple from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, adding to the growing buzz surrounding their wedding.

Ahaana and Nimish have now put the speculation to rest with social media posts announcing their official marriage.

Ahaana also thanked everyone who had worked behind the scenes for nearly six months to make the wedding celebrations possible.

Unlike her younger sister Diya Krishna, whose relationship and wedding were more openly documented on social media, Ahaana had largely kept her relationship with Nimish away from the public eye until recently.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

AI chatbots challenge the traditional role of gurus

AI chatbots challenge the traditional role of gurus

5m read
What is Raksha Bandhan? Is it only for siblings?

What is Raksha Bandhan? Is it only for siblings?

4m read
India's Prasidh Krishna (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 25, 2026.

Japanese fan steals spotlight at India-Sri Lanka Test

1m read
She spent around three years as a cadet with the 7 Girls Battalion of the National Cadet Corps, Delhi Directorate, and received an Award of Excellence from the Additional Director General of the NCC in 2022.

Ravi Kishan’s daughter chose the Army over Bollywood

3m read