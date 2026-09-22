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Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75, Yash Raj Films confirms the news

Yash Raj Films confirmed the news on behalf of the family, who have asked for privacy

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75, Yash Raj Films confirms the news

Dubai: Krishna Mukerji, the mother of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, has died at the age of 75.

Yash Raj Films confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, 22 September, on behalf of the family. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, and details of her last rites have not yet been shared.

The family's statement

The statement asked for privacy as the family grieves.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, chairman of Yash Raj Films, which issued the announcement.

Who was Krishna Mukerji?

Krishna Mukerji worked as a playback singer and had links to the Bengali film industry. Her sister is the Bengali film star Debashree Roy.

Although she kept a lower profile than the rest of her family, she was often seen at her daughter's side at public events over the years, making her a familiar face to Rani's fans.

A film family

She married Ram Mukherjee, a filmmaker who worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, in 1972.

Ram Mukherjee was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai and directed films including Hum Hindustani in 1960 and Leader in 1964, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. He also directed and produced Rani's debut film, the 1996 Bengali film Biyer Phool.

He died in Mumbai in October 2017, at the age of 84.

The couple had two children: Rani and her elder brother, Raja Mukerji, who works as a film producer.

Through the Mukherjee-Samarth family, Rani is also related to several well-known names in Hindi cinema. Actors Joy Mukherjee and Deb Mukherjee are her uncles, and actors Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji and director Ayan Mukerji are her cousins.

Rani Mukerji's career

Rani went on to become one of Bollywood's best-known actors, with a career spanning nearly three decades.

Her films include Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum and Black. In more recent years she has led the Mardaani police thriller series, and her most recent release was Mardaani 3.

She and Aditya Chopra have a daughter, Adira.

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