Aakasam Lo Oka Tara follows a spirited young woman from a remote rural village who dreams of becoming an astronaut, breaking away from the limitations placed on her by her circumstances. An earlier introduction video for the film opens with a child pointing to the sky and asking how to get to space, before shifting to Satvika Veeravalli's character, a young woman from a rural background who is discouraged from chasing that same dream. Shruti Haasan is said to play a bold science teacher within the story.