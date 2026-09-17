Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasam Lo Oka Tara releases in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi
Dubai: Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara has locked its theatrical release date, with the makers confirming a worldwide launch on November 20. The announcement arrived alongside a new poster offering another look into the film's world, directed by Pavan Sadineni.
The film is set for a wide theatrical rollout across Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, expanding its reach well beyond a Telugu-speaking audience alone. Dulquer Salmaan leads the cast, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead and Shruti Haasan in a key supporting role. The wider ensemble also includes Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir and Vinay Forrt.
Announcing the date, production house Swapna Cinema wrote on social media, "The journey to the stars begins. Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, AOT Movie, 20th November 2026 in theatres. Come along, there's a beautiful world waiting for you."
Sharing the announcement on his own page, Dulquer reflected on the project and offered a glimpse of his character, Krishna. "This one has been a lovely journey so far. Can't wait to introduce you all to this world on November 20th," he wrote, signing off the post as "Yours, Krishna."
The accompanying poster shows Dulquer dressed in a red patterned shirt and dark trousers, smiling while holding a small sack tucked under his arm, with a tailor's shop setup visible in the background, adding another layer to the mystery building around his character.
Aakasam Lo Oka Tara follows a spirited young woman from a remote rural village who dreams of becoming an astronaut, breaking away from the limitations placed on her by her circumstances. An earlier introduction video for the film opens with a child pointing to the sky and asking how to get to space, before shifting to Satvika Veeravalli's character, a young woman from a rural background who is discouraged from chasing that same dream. Shruti Haasan is said to play a bold science teacher within the story.
The film is written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, known for Prema Ishq Kaadhal and Savitri, with music composed by two-time National Award winner G.V. Prakash Kumar. Cinematography is handled by Sujith Sarang, and the film is edited by National Award-winning editor K.L. Praveen. Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, with Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema presenting the film.
The film marks Dulquer's next big release following I'm Game, which arrived in theatres on September 3.