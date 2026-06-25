'A truly unforgettable day': Dulquer Salmaan shares Mammootty’s Padma Bhushan moment with PM Narendra Modi

The Padma Bhushan adds to Mammootty’s long list of achievements
Dulquer Salmaan joined his father Mammootty at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the veteran actor received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23.
The honour was presented during the second investiture ceremony held in Delhi, with Mammootty accompanied by his family, including Dulquer, his wife Sulfath Kutty, daughter Kutty Surumi, and daughter-in-law Amal.
After the ceremony, Dulquer shared pictures from the occasion featuring his family with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sharing the images on social media, he wrote, “An absolute privilege to meet and spend time with our Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji as we witnessed my father, Shri Mammootty being honoured for a lifetime of extraordinary work. A truly unforgettable day for our family.”
The Padma Bhushan adds to Mammootty’s long list of achievements in a career spanning over five decades. The actor has appeared in more than 400 films across multiple languages and is also known for his involvement in social causes and charitable initiatives.
In January, Mammootty reacted to being named a recipient of the honour and spoke about the significance of the recognition. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, he said, “Santosham, athi santhosham... there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country.”
The Padma Awards are announced annually on Republic Day and recognise distinguished contributions across fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, literature, education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, and civil service.
This year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours.