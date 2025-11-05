Expect excitement, selfies, and a sea of fans get a chance to see their stars up close
Dubai is all set for a glittering star night. Global Village — the UAE’s favourite multicultural destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment — is rolling out the red carpet for the stars of the much-awaited Tamil film Kaantha.
On Sunday, November 9 at 8:30 PM, fans can catch Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Samuthirakani live on the Main Stage, hosted by Hit 96.7FM’s energetic RJs. The cast will be in Dubai ahead of the film’s release on November 14, which has already sparked buzz for its mix of nostalgic charm and storytelling.
Expect excitement, selfies, and a sea of fans as Global Village guests get the rare chance to meet the stars up close.
Date: Sunday, 09 November 2025
Time: 8:30 PM
Where: Global Village, Dubai, UAE
