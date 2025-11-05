On Sunday, November 9 at 8:30 PM, fans can catch Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Samuthirakani live on the Main Stage, hosted by Hit 96.7FM’s energetic RJs. The cast will be in Dubai ahead of the film’s release on November 14, which has already sparked buzz for its mix of nostalgic charm and storytelling.