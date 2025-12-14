India win third T20I by 7 wickets to take 2-1 lead in series

But his innings soon ended in an anticlimactic fashion as he nicked behind off Arshdeep to Jitesh while going for an expansive drive. Birthday boy Kuldeep rounded off the innings by dismissing Anrich Nortje and Ottniel Baartman in the final over to keep South Africa three runs short of 120.

But Ferreira’s aggressive approach ended when a googly from Chakaravarthy beat him comprehensively and rattled the stumps. In his next over, Chakaravarthy castled Marco Jansen through the gate with another lethal googly. Markram marched forward to pick a four off Dube, thanks to misfielding in the deep, before slicing, swinging, and lofting Rana for a four and two sixes, which also brought up his fifty in 41 balls.

India’s seamers continued to dominate under lights when Dube got one to cut back in sharply and flatten Corbin Bosch’s leg-stump. Amidst the carnage, Markram timed his drives, punches and flicks well, while Ferreira briefly fought back with a towering no-look six off Kuldeep Yadav and a pulled four through midwicket against Dube, though he was also given a reprieve when Arshdeep dropped him at long-on.

Having gone for runs in the previous outing, Arshdeep struck early to give India the perfect start. The left-arm pacer found movement to beat the outside edge of Reeza Hendricks twice, before nipping one back to trap the opener lbw, with the DRS also confirming the same.

