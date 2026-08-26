From tying the rakhi to sharing sweets, discover traditions behind this sibling festival
Some bonds are forged in fire – in shared childhood traumas and awkward moments in front of an audience. In subtle actions that declare one the protector and the other the protect-ee in certain situations. In other memories you will find the roles were reversed. This sense of unconditional support is what is celebrated during Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu celebration of sibling relationships.
The name of the annual festival declares its intention. Raksha translates to protection in English while Bandhan refers to a bond. Intent is given form when a sister ties a rakhi, or bracelet/thread, to her brother (this has over time grown to include non-biological siblings and those of the same gender). In response, the brother offers her a present or money as a token of acknowledgement and of promise to be there for her whenever she needs him.
The festival is set according to the Hindu Lunar calendar, which means it seems to travel. It’s a full moon that calls for the rakhi being tied during the month of Shravana, which falls typically in July or August. (There is an auspicious time to tie the rakhi – this year, that window lies between 5.57am and 9.48am, reports daily Times of India.
Like many festivals, if you follow the trail of the rakhi, it’ll lead you like Ariadne’s thread down a labyrinth of myth and legend. One of the most famous tales is set in the Indian epic Mahabharata. According to one retelling, Lord Krishna was busy playing with a kite when he found a cut. As some scrambled for bandages, Draupati - the daughter of King Drupad and a central character in the Mahabharata – tore a piece from her own clothes and reportedly tied it to his wound. Touched by her sincerity and care, Lord Krishna decided to help her ‘when the time came’. And he did. In a famous scene in the epic, when she is humiliated in a hall full of men, he protects her dignity.
According to another, Krishna was on a battlefield when he suffered an injury. Draupati helped patch him up and so the bond was forged. Some stories point to other Deities (like Indra) being at the centre of celebration.
Whatever the case, what was once a nice gesture has evolved into the declaration of a bond. And today, it’s not just sisters who tie the sacred thread to their brother. Sisters tie it to each other; friends use it like friendship bands, and sometimes, one may put it on another relative.
While each family might do things a bit differently, usually the rakhi tying happens in the morning. Both the ‘tie-er’ and the ‘tie-ee’ bathe before the ritual begins – the bath signifies both sincerity and purification. It reminds the participants that this is a commitment made willingly and from the heart. Then it’s time to assemble the rakhi plate.
On this plate, you will find:
A rakhi for each brother/tie-ee.
A diya or tealight
A few grains of rice
Kumkum or sandalwood or turmeric
Sweets
A little water
The sequence of events is as follows.
Once the thali/plate has been assembled, the sister will apply a dot of damp Kumkum to the brother’s forehead.
She will add a few grains of rice to this dot.
She will perform an aarti (where the thali is moved in gentle clockwise motions, rotating around the brother). This may be done three, five or seven times – it varies by family. The important thing is the movements should be slow and deliberate. At this point, she may pray for her brother’s health and wellbeing.
Now it’s time to knot the rakhi.
Finally, she will hold up a piece of dessert for the brother to take a bite out of.
In return, the brother will feed her a bit of the treat and give her a gift or money to signify the acknowledgement of the bond and his responsibility towards her.
Usually a rakhi tying celebration will precede a food-filled one – there are always treats in the wings, whether it’s a samosa-jalebi-tea moment or a full-on feast.
Rohini
Settle in and have a laugh, have a meal. It’s time to stop and giggle with the old gang.
Price: Dh200, Buy 1 Get 1 Set Menu for Brothers & Sisters. Pre-booking required.
When: Until Aug 30
Where: Mövenpick JLT, Cluster A, Dubai
Jodhpur Bar & Kitchen
For a real taste of Marwai cuisine and a peek into Rajasthan’s royal kitchens, book your spot here. From appetisers such as Jodhpur Ki Shaan and Barmeri Badam Aur Khajoor Kebabs to mains like daal baati Churma and desserts such as thandai rasmalai, this is your time to really enjoy your appetite.
When: Aug 28
Where: Hyatt Place Dubai Jumeirah