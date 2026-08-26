Like many festivals, if you follow the trail of the rakhi, it’ll lead you like Ariadne’s thread down a labyrinth of myth and legend. One of the most famous tales is set in the Indian epic Mahabharata. According to one retelling, Lord Krishna was busy playing with a kite when he found a cut. As some scrambled for bandages, Draupati - the daughter of King Drupad and a central character in the Mahabharata – tore a piece from her own clothes and reportedly tied it to his wound. Touched by her sincerity and care, Lord Krishna decided to help her ‘when the time came’. And he did. In a famous scene in the epic, when she is humiliated in a hall full of men, he protects her dignity.