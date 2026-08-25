5 Things to do mid-week in the UAE: Ladies night out, carting, and Bollywood games night

If the group needs something more active, Chaos Karts in Al Quoz is running its augmented reality karting experience through to the end of September. The concept is exactly what it sounds like: real go-karts on a real track, with digitally projected environments wrapped around you so that you race through Arabian deserts one lap and the cosmos the next, no headsets required. Twenty minutes of track time, six AR environments and a cafe to decompress in afterwards. Good for a Tuesday or Wednesday evening when the week needs breaking up.