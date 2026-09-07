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Dubai Square unveils air-conditioned parking as part of luxury mall experience

The concept is part of the Dh180b Dubai Creek Harbour development in Dubai

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai Square is a 2.6 million-square-metre retail, hospitality and commercial destination within the Dh180 billion ($49.01 billion) Dubai Creek Harbour development.
Dubai Square is a 2.6 million-square-metre retail, hospitality and commercial destination within the Dh180 billion ($49.01 billion) Dubai Creek Harbour development.
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Dubai Square has unveiled its vision for an air-conditioned parking environment with full interior design treatment, extending the quality of the destination beyond the mall entrance and into every stage of the arrival and departure journey.

The concept challenges the traditional view of parking as purely functional infrastructure. Instead, Dubai Square is treating it as an integral part of the destination: a comfortable, intuitive and visually considered environment that connects the car seamlessly with the mall.

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Dubai Square is a 2.6 million-square-metre retail, hospitality and commercial destination within the Dh180 billion ($49.01 billion) Dubai Creek Harbour development. Its vision combines integrated mobility, pedestrian-friendly streets and next-generation retail.

Under the proposed concept, climate control, interior finishes, ceilings, lighting, wayfinding and architectural detailing would be developed as one coherent experience.

The aim is to ensure that visitors feel the quality of Dubai Square from the moment they arrive, while making the transition from vehicle to destination simple, calm and effortless.

"At Dubai Square, the customer experience should begin before the mall entrance. Parking should be comfortable, intuitive and beautifully designed - not an afterthought. Every part of the journey, from arrival to departure, should reflect the quality of the destination," said Mohamed Alabbar.

The vision builds on Dubai Square's wider mobility vision. Announced by Emaar in December 2025 as the world's first drive-through mall, Dubai Square is conceived around integrated transport, pedestrian-friendly streets and next-generation retail.

The proposed parking environment extends that thinking into the first and last five minutes of every visit.

From climate comfort and clear navigation to carefully selected materials and lighting, each element is intended to support a continuous customer journey.

By bringing together climate comfort, comprehensive interior design, mobility and hospitality, Dubai Square aims to establish a new benchmark for how large-scale retail destinations approach parking - not as a forgotten service area, but as part of the destination itself.  

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Dubai malls

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