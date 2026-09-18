Inside the Dubai playbook: How Apparel Group’s Nilesh Ved is using Carrefour to crack India’s complex retail market

He contrasts this with the relative simplicity of operating across the Gulf. "Compared to that, the Gulf or the Middle East is easier. One language Arabic, one religion, Muslim, two Eids. We know the Eid dates," he says. "Schools open on the same day, one week up and down. Here, even the holidays are called something else in one state. People drink tea in a different format: it's very strong in the north, differently packed."

His conclusion is unambiguous: "You have to adjust to India, and to do that, it takes time. It takes years... I don't think, in a retail format point of view, that anyone can say I will come and change India."

Why Carrefour picked Apparel Group

I put it to him directly: has he ever stopped to ask why Carrefour chose Apparel Group as its ally for this second innings in India? His answer circles back, again, to alignment of vision. "It's important to understand that this alignment, and the visions between Carrefour and Apparel Group are aligned in a format of saying, what do we really want to achieve," he says. "We want to achieve the standards that we have done in the Gulf region, in French markets, in different markets, be it in Brazil or be it in Morocco, or do we just want to open stores for the sake of opening or putting a flag saying we opened."

Global exposure, he adds, was another shared currency. "I've been to Carrefour for training. I've been to the Gulf countries, and seeing what is done: can we do that here." But the guardrail is always local adaptation: "You cannot take a playbook from Dubai and adjust it here, or take a playbook from Casablanca and plug it in here. You have to adjust to India. And in India, you'll have to adjust to the state: Delhi is very different than in Kochi."

Chasing the Lulu effect

Kochi, as it happens, sparks a comparison I can't resist raising: the near-mythic status Lulu Hypermarket holds there, nicknamed the "Taj Mahal" by locals, complete with tourist buses ferrying shoppers to its doors. Could Carrefour hope to command that kind of cultural gravity, the place you simply go for cheese, avocados and mangoes?

"I think we would like it to be a one-stop destination. We'll work hard to become a one-stop destination," Ved says, before pointing to a built-in advantage: the brand recognition Carrefour already carries among Gulf-based NRIs and Indian tourists who shop the aisles in Dubai or Paris.

"It's not that we are bringing a brand which is unknown. It's a known brand with Indians," he says. "Now, to make sure that the quality of the store and the quality of people and the quality of service is the same throughout every store in India, that is our job."

That, he insists, means resisting the temptation to simply transplant a foreign catalogue. "We have the French culture from Carrefour, we have the Indian management in it, and we adjust to the market," he says. "Instead of coming up and saying I'm going to only sell what Carrefour Paris sells or what Carrefour in Riyadh sells, no, we will do what we need to, and give the customer what they need."

People, speed, and a finance man's obsession with cash flow

Talk turns to leadership, and Ved credits two rather different influences: a strict school upbringing and the operational discipline he associates with Dubai's civic machinery. "It is not easy at all," he admits of managing people.

"By the same time, I went to a school where the teachers were tough... I appreciated everything they did for me." He calls it tough love, paired with a second, non-negotiable principle: speed. "There's nothing like, oh, I'm going to do it after a week, I'm going to do it after a month," he says, pointing out, pointedly, that he was "father of the bride about 45 days ago" and is opening Carrefour today regardless. "It's all about speed, and the people that help you to do it and deliver it."

He also credits Dubai's own model of execution as an inspiration, name-checking Sheikh Mohammed and Emirates' Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. "Emirates works: it takes off on time, lands on time. We depend so much on it," he says. "Dubai Inc, or the Dubai government, works. Everything works. So learning those business models and getting the right people is a game changer."

On the wider Gulf outlook, Ved shares a striking data point from a recent conversation with a Dubai-based CEO. "He told me something which shocked me. He said there are 12 new shopping malls opening up in the Gulf, and we are planning 300 new stores," Ved recounts.

"It's amazing that our people have the energy and the growth in all the Gulf countries that we live in, with all the things that's happening around us." He sees India's retail story following a similar arc, a shift from unorganised to organised retail that mirrors what happened in the Gulf.

"We've seen this in the Gulf, where people moved from souq to the malls. Here we still have a lot of unorganised retail, and this will move to organised retail, and that's where we are coming in."