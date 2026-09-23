GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt stand by Rani Mukerji as she bids farewell to mother Krishna at funeral

Bollywood gathers to mourn playback singer Krishna Mukerji’s passing

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji
Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji
(Photo/ANI)

Krishna Mukerji, playback singer and mother of actor Rani Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon. She was 75.

Following the news, several members of the Hindi film industry visited the Mukerji family to offer their condolences.

Industry members pay their respects

Karan Johar, a longtime friend of Rani, was among those who arrived at the venue. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving with his wife Gauri Khan, while photographers spotted Anil Kapoor.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rani's cousin, was also present. Alia Bhatt and producer Apoorva Mehta were among the other visitors who came to pay their respects.

Family asks for privacy

Before the funeral, the Mukerji family issued a brief statement confirming Krishna's death.  “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement read.

The family thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support and requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

A career in music

Krishna Mukerji had a career in playback singing and was known for songs including Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh.

A film family

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, whom she wed in 1972. He worked across Hindi and Bengali cinema and was among the founders of Mumbai’s Filmalaya Studios.

Ram directed films including Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), which starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. He also directed and produced Rani Mukerji’s first film, the 1996 Bengali release Biyer Phool.

He died in Mumbai in October 2017 at the age of 84.

The couple had two children, Rani and her elder brother, Raja Mukerji, a film producer.

Rani also comes from the wider Mukherjee-Samarth film family. Actors Joy Mukherjee and Deb Mukherjee are her uncles, while actors Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are among her cousins.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan in King.

SRK's King to clash with Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3

5m read
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan visiting the sacred Sufi shrine in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on April 15, 2011

Shah Rukh Khan recalls losing Rs 5,000 at Ajmer Sharif

3m read
Indian actress Rani Mukerji poses for a photo as she hosts British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) during a visit to Yash Raj Films, a Bollywood studio, in Mumbai on October 8, 2025.

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan in La Trobe honour

2m read