Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt stand by Rani Mukerji as she bids farewell to mother Krishna at funeral

Bollywood gathers to mourn playback singer Krishna Mukerji’s passing
Krishna Mukerji, playback singer and mother of actor Rani Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon. She was 75.
Following the news, several members of the Hindi film industry visited the Mukerji family to offer their condolences.
Industry members pay their respects
Karan Johar, a longtime friend of Rani, was among those who arrived at the venue. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving with his wife Gauri Khan, while photographers spotted Anil Kapoor.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rani's cousin, was also present. Alia Bhatt and producer Apoorva Mehta were among the other visitors who came to pay their respects.
Before the funeral, the Mukerji family issued a brief statement confirming Krishna's death. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement read.
The family thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support and requested privacy as they mourn her loss.
Krishna Mukerji had a career in playback singing and was known for songs including Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh.
Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, whom she wed in 1972. He worked across Hindi and Bengali cinema and was among the founders of Mumbai’s Filmalaya Studios.
Ram directed films including Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), which starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. He also directed and produced Rani Mukerji’s first film, the 1996 Bengali release Biyer Phool.
He died in Mumbai in October 2017 at the age of 84.
The couple had two children, Rani and her elder brother, Raja Mukerji, a film producer.
Rani also comes from the wider Mukherjee-Samarth film family. Actors Joy Mukherjee and Deb Mukherjee are her uncles, while actors Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are among her cousins.