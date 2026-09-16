Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor is ‘simply the best’ as Rama, says Ravie Dubey, ‘superstar of epic proportions’

Ranbir's casting as Ram divided opinion online when it was first announced, but Ravie isn't hedging his support. Speaking with Variety India, he described Kapoor as an actor operating on a different level entirely, someone whose stardom, in his words, disappears the moment he steps onto set. I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions, but what has stayed with me even more is the human being and the artiste I have witnessed at close range.”