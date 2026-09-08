Yash reportedly rejected Rs 100 crore Ramayana fee for South distribution rights

The claim originates with a box office tracking site and has not been confirmed by anyone
Dubai: Yash is said to have given up a fee reported at Rs 100 crore for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, taking the South Indian theatrical distribution rights for both parts instead.
If accurate, it converts a guaranteed payment into a bet on the film's performance in exactly the markets where he is strongest.
The caveat matters here more than usual. The claim originates with the box office tracking site Sacnilk and has been repeated across aggregators since. Neither Yash, his production house Monster Mind Creations, nor Prime Focus Studios has confirmed it.
Yash plays Ravana in the two-part epic, and he is also attached as a co-producer through Monster Mind Creations, which is one of the film's production companies alongside Prime Focus Studios.
Earlier reports had put his fee at roughly Rs 100 crore across both instalments, or somewhere in the region of Dh42 million at current rates. The new claim is that no fixed remuneration is being paid at all, and that he has taken South Indian theatrical distribution instead.
That would tie his earnings from the film directly to how it performs in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
Yash's commercial standing is built on KGF, and it is concentrated in the South. If Ramayana performs anywhere near expectations in those markets, distribution returns would comfortably exceed a fixed Rs 100 crore.
It also fits a pattern. He co-wrote and co-produced his last film and has moved steadily further into the business side of production over the past few years.
The economics of this deal only make sense against how much is being spent on the film.
The production is reported to be working towards a music rights deal of around Rs 100 crore, which would set a record for an Indian film. The global marketing budget has been reported at close to USD 40 million, roughly Rs 375 crore, with the production house expected to contribute around USD 15 million of that.
The strategy described in trade coverage is to recover a substantial portion of the cost through non-theatrical rights before the film reaches cinemas at all.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi is Sita and Yash is Ravana, with Sunny Deol reported as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey also in the cast. Tiwari directs from a script by Namit Malhotra and Shridhar Raghavan.
Ramayana: Part One is set for release around Diwali 2026. Reported dates vary slightly, with 6 November given for the worldwide release and 8 November for India. Part Two follows at Diwali 2027.