With Om Raut's 2023 Adipurush still fresh in public memory as a cautionary tale of a poorly-received epic adaptation, skepticism around yet another Ramayana retelling was inevitable. Yash pushed back on the idea that the story itself is the issue, arguing instead that each adaptation lives or dies by the imagination behind it. He pointed to his own childhood as an example, the mental images he formed listening to his grandfather's retellings were nothing like what his grandfather actually pictured. "We have to make the film entertaining, but also not hurt religious values. So, it's a very difficult balance, but we have to do it. It's a story that's survived so many generations. The best of people are there in the film," he said.