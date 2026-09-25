Namit Malhotra is the producer behind the much-awaited two-part Ramayana
Dubai: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra’s family has seen a dramatic rise in wealth, with the latest Hurun India Rich List 2026 valuing the family fortune at Rs 160 billion — significantly higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated Rs 100 billion wealth.
The Malhotra family, led by Naresh Malhotra, father of filmmaker and visual effects entrepreneur Namit Malhotra, recorded a 279 per cent increase in wealth, according to the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. The family is ranked 232nd on the list.
Namit Malhotra is the producer behind the much-awaited two-part Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The film has attracted global attention for its reported scale. Namit previously said the two-part franchise would cost about $500 million, or more than Rs 400 billion, when production, release and promotional expenses are taken into account.
Yash clarified in August that the widely reported Rs 400 billion figure applies to both parts of Ramayana, including release and promotional costs, rather than the first film alone.
The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for 2027. The project is being positioned for a global audience, with Sony Pictures handling worldwide distribution.
Namit Malhotra began his entrepreneurial journey in 1995 with a video workshop set up in his father’s garage. His venture later merged with Naresh Malhotra’s Video Works, forming Prime Focus.
The company subsequently expanded internationally and became associated with DNEG, the visual effects studio behind films including Inception, Interstellar, Dune and Dune: Part Two. Namit currently serves as DNEG’s chairman and CEO.
The latest Hurun figures also put Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth at Rs 100 billion, making him the richest Indian actor on the 2026 list. His estimated wealth was Rs 124.9 billion in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List.
Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 had estimated Namit Malhotra’s individual wealth at more than Rs 92.04 billion, placing him 3,306th globally.