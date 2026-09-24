Shah Rukh Khan stays India's richest actor with Rs 10,000 crore; Amitabh Bachchan No. 2 on Hurun Rich List

SRK’s net worth dips but still outshines Amitabh, Salman and Hrithik combined
Add Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s reported net worths together and the total comes to Rs 9,500 crore. That is still Rs 500 crore less than Shah Rukh Khan’s reported fortune.
The Hurun India Rich List 2026 puts Shah Rukh Khan at the top among Bollywood actors, with a reported net worth of Rs 10,000 crore. Amitabh Bachchan follows with Rs 4,000 crore, Salman Khan with Rs 3,000 crore and Hrithik Roshan with Rs 2,500 crore.
The latest list also shows some significant changes from last year. Bachchan’s reported wealth has increased, while Shah Rukh Khan’s figure is lower than in 2025. Salman Khan appears on the list for the first time, while Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who featured last year, are absent from the 2026 ranking.
Shah Rukh Khan remains the richest Bollywood actor on the Hurun India Rich List 2026, with a reported net worth of Rs 10,000 crore.
His wealth includes his business interests, notably production company Red Chillies Entertainment and his involvement with Knight Riders Sports, the group behind cricket franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders.
The figure is down from the Rs 12,490 crore reported by Hurun in 2025, a decline of around 20%.
Shah Rukh Khan has also been away from the big screen since 2023, when Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki were released. His next film, King, is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is scheduled for release on December 24.
Amitabh Bachchan ranks second among the Bollywood names on the list, with a reported net worth of Rs 4,000 crore.
That is a significant increase from the Rs 1,630 crore reported by Hurun in 2025.
According to Hurun, Bachchan’s wealth is linked to investments made through his family office as well as his real estate holdings.
Salman Khan appears on the Hurun India Rich List for the first time, with a reported net worth of Rs 3,000 crore.
His debut puts him directly behind Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan among the Bollywood actors featured in the 2026 list.
Hrithik Roshan ranks fourth, with a reported net worth of Rs 2,500 crore, up from Rs 2,160 crore in 2025.
His business interests include HRX, the fitness and lifestyle brand he co-founded. The brand has expanded beyond apparel and fitness into several consumer categories.
Two familiar Bollywood names from the 2025 list do not appear in the 2026 ranking.
Juhi Chawla, who was listed with a reported net worth of Rs 7,790 crore in 2025, is absent this year. Karan Johar, who had a reported Rs 1,880 crore fortune last year, also does not feature on the latest list.
The Hurun India Rich List 2026 puts Shah Rukh Khan at the top among Bollywood actors, despite a lower reported figure than last year. Bachchan records the largest increase among the four leading actors, while Salman Khan makes his first appearance on the list and Hrithik Roshan records a more modest rise.
The next major change could come with Shah Rukh Khan’s return to cinemas in King, although the film’s box-office performance and its impact on his reported wealth will only be reflected in future rankings.