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Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana’s Ganpati celebrations at Lalbaugcha Raja go viral

The family visited the popular pandal for darshan and participated in the evening aarti

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan with his family during a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan with his family during a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai.
IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan attended Ganpati celebrations at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday night.

The family visited the popular pandal for darshan and participated in the evening aarti. They were accompanied by Shah Rukh’s longtime manager and close associate Pooja Dadlani.

Videos from the visit have been widely shared online, showing the family making their way through the crowded venue and taking part in the festivities.

In one video, Suhana appears to have vermilion around her nose and eye following the darshan. Gauri can be seen gently helping her clean the area with her dupatta, while Shah Rukh also checks on his daughter and helps wipe the vermilion from her nose.

For the festive outing, Shah Rukh wore a blue traditional kurta, while Gauri chose a yellow ethnic ensemble. Suhana complemented her parents in a green traditional outfit.

Suhana joined her parents for the Lalbaugcha Raja visit, while Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were not seen at the pandal.

Shah Rukh has visited Lalbaugcha Raja before. In 2023, he attended the celebrations with AbRam and Dadlani.

During a recent #AskSRK session on X, a fan asked about his family’s Ganpati celebrations. Shah Rukh said Gauri performs the aarti and prayers, while the children and friends gather to spend time together.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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