We want to know what stars wear, where they holiday, what they eat, whom they date and what their homes look like. Apparently, we also want to know about the wildlife dropping by.

For context, Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are now SRK’s rather glamorous neighbours in Bandra, having recently moved into their new home near Mannat. So no, before anyone gets excited, Bollywood’s newest neighbour had nothing to do with the reptilian drama.

There is, of course, a perfectly legitimate public-interest nugget buried beneath the Bollywood gloss. The rescued snake was reportedly identified as a Dhaman, or Indian rat snake, and was non-venomous. The episode also involved professional rescuers rather than somebody attempting to tackle the reptile themselves.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.