Star-studded Antilia celebration blends devotion, glamour and festive flair
Ranveer Singh showed up to the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash the way he shows up to everything, with full exuberance.
He was styled in a Nehru-style jacket layered over a long kurta, matching trousers, and he chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya on his way in, sought his blessings, and exited stage left. Deepika Padukone, expecting the couple's second child, sat this one out, but Ranveer clearly had the room covered on his own.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked in hand-in-hand, looking every bit the golden pair, Ranbir in a purple kurta with an embroidered matching jacket, Alia glowing in a shimmery blue saree. Katrina Kaif, radiating new-mum warmth in a green anarkali, stood beside Vicky Kaushal in a clean, classic white kurta-pyjama.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra brought their own coordinated charm: Kiara in pink, Sidharth in a floral kurta-pyjama that leaned playful rather than formal. And Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan went bold with a red-and-yellow combination, their sons matching each other in blue-and-white.
Kajol arrived with her children, striking in a red saree while daughter Nysa opted for an elegant pink halter-neck suit and son Yug kept it traditional in a kurta-pyjama. Salman Khan swung by after making a stop at brother Sohail Khan's own Ganpati celebration first. Also spotted through the evening: Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Rekha, and Khushi Kapoor.
A day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis brought a striking, larger-than-life Ganpati idol home to Antilia, greeting it with dancing, rituals, and full festive spirit. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Ambani led the welcome as the house lit up in flowers and lights, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" rang out as the idol made its way in.
Ganesh Chaturthi itself marks the start of a ten-day celebration honoring Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good beginnings — observed across India with idol installations in homes and elaborate public pandals alike