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Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi prayers

Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present at the pandal, along with Isha Ambani's children

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi prayers.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi prayers.
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Dubai: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present at the pandal, along with Isha Ambani's children. Visuals showed the family seeking blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Nita Ambani was also seen enjoying traditional Ukadiche Modaks with her young granddaughter.

The family’s visit comes days after the Ambanis took part in the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the family members who participated in the immersion ceremony for the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Videos shared on social media showed Anant and Radhika dancing during the procession as the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Earlier, the Ambanis hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi gathering at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, bringing together family members, friends and several Bollywood celebrities.

The star-studded gathering was attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by prayers, devotional offerings and the installation of Ganesha idols. The festivities traditionally conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid prayers, music and celebrations.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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