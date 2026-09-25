Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present at the pandal, along with Isha Ambani's children
Dubai: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.
Their son, Anant Ambani, was also present at the pandal, along with Isha Ambani's children. Visuals showed the family seeking blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Nita Ambani was also seen enjoying traditional Ukadiche Modaks with her young granddaughter.
The family’s visit comes days after the Ambanis took part in the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the family members who participated in the immersion ceremony for the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Videos shared on social media showed Anant and Radhika dancing during the procession as the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.
Earlier, the Ambanis hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi gathering at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, bringing together family members, friends and several Bollywood celebrities.
The star-studded gathering was attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by prayers, devotional offerings and the installation of Ganesha idols. The festivities traditionally conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid prayers, music and celebrations.