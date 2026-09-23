Adani tops Hurun India Rich List 2026, with Ambani in second place at Rs863 billion
Dubai: Gautam Adani and his family have reclaimed the top spot on the Hurun India Rich List, with a combined wealth of more than Rs922 billion (Rs9.22 lakh crore), according to the 2026 ranking released on Wednesday.
Adani moved ahead of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, whose wealth was valued at Rs863 billion (Rs8.63 lakh crore).
Adani, whose business interests include energy and infrastructure, is listed with Ahmedabad as his base. Ambani, whose Reliance Industries is based in Mumbai, ranked second.
The two were followed by steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and his family, with a net worth of Rs339 billion (Rs3.39 lakh crore). Mittal’s principal business is ArcelorMittal, headquartered in London.
Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, associated with the Serum Institute of India, ranked fourth with wealth of Rs303 billion.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family of HCL ranked fifth with Rs278 billion, followed by Kumar Mangalam Birla and family of the Aditya Birla Group, with Rs269 billion.
Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ranked seventh with Rs265 billion, while Wipro founder Azim Premji and family were eighth with Rs263 billion.
Anil Agarwal and family of Vedanta Resources ranked ninth with Rs208 billion. Samir Mehta and family of Torrent Pharmaceuticals completed the top 10 with wealth of Rs189 billion.
Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank ranked 15th with wealth of Rs118 billion, while Rajiv Singh and family of DLF were 19th with Rs110 billion.
The wider list also includes Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal and family, TVS Motor’s Venu Srinivasan, Asian Paints’ Ina Ashwin Dani and family, Zoho’s Radha Vembu and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
The latest ranking marks a change from 2025, when Ambani topped the list with family wealth of Rs955 billion, while Adani and his family ranked second with Rs815 billion.