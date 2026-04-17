Adani tops Asia’s rich list with $92.6b as Ambani slips to second place
Gautam Adani has emerged as Asia’s richest individual, with his net worth rising to $92.6 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now ranked 19th globally.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been overtaken in the regional rankings. His net worth stands at $90.8 billion, placing him 20th globally and making him Asia’s second-richest individual.
The reshuffle comes amid continued volatility in global wealth trends in 2026, with several top billionaires experiencing sharp fluctuations due to geopolitical and market uncertainty.
According to the index, seven of the world’s 20 richest individuals have seen declines this year.
LVMH chief Bernard Arnault reportedly lost $44 billion, while other billionaires, including Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega and Mukesh Ambani, also recorded declines.
Adani has added $8.1 billion in 2026 so far, strengthening his position on the global list. In contrast, Ambani’s wealth has fallen by $16.9 billion year-to-date.
At the top of the global ranking, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to lead with a net worth of $656 billion, followed by Larry Page at $286 billion.
The top 10 also includes Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Jim Walton.
Among other Indian billionaires, Lakshmi Mittal ranks 62nd with $36.9 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar at 70th with $33.5 billion. Shapoor Mistry and Family stands at 71st with $33.2 billion, while Savitri Jindal ranks 73rd with $32.7 billion.
Other Indian names on the list include Sunil Mittal and family, Azim Premji, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Radhakishan Damani.