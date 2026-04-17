GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

Adani tops Asia’s rich list with $92.6b as Ambani slips to second place

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bloomberg Index puts Adani at No. 19 globally, ahead of Ambani at No. 20
Bloomberg Index puts Adani at No. 19 globally, ahead of Ambani at No. 20
Reuters

Gautam Adani has emerged as Asia’s richest individual, with his net worth rising to $92.6 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now ranked 19th globally.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Ambani slips to second in Asia ranking

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been overtaken in the regional rankings. His net worth stands at $90.8 billion, placing him 20th globally and making him Asia’s second-richest individual.

Wealth shifts amid global volatility

The reshuffle comes amid continued volatility in global wealth trends in 2026, with several top billionaires experiencing sharp fluctuations due to geopolitical and market uncertainty.

According to the index, seven of the world’s 20 richest individuals have seen declines this year.

LVMH chief Bernard Arnault reportedly lost $44 billion, while other billionaires, including Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega and Mukesh Ambani, also recorded declines.

Adani gains, Ambani declines

Adani has added $8.1 billion in 2026 so far, strengthening his position on the global list. In contrast, Ambani’s wealth has fallen by $16.9 billion year-to-date.

Musk remains world’s richest

At the top of the global ranking, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to lead with a net worth of $656 billion, followed by Larry Page at $286 billion.

The top 10 also includes Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Jim Walton.

Other Indian billionaires on global list

Among other Indian billionaires, Lakshmi Mittal ranks 62nd with $36.9 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar at 70th with $33.5 billion. Shapoor Mistry and Family stands at 71st with $33.2 billion, while Savitri Jindal ranks 73rd with $32.7 billion.

Other Indian names on the list include Sunil Mittal and family, Azim Premji, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Radhakishan Damani.

Related Topics:
indiaIndian economy

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Richest 10 in 2025 (clockwise from top left): Elon Musk, Larry Page, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Steve Ballmer, Warren Buffett, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg. Market sentiment and stock performance continue to cause daily wealth swings even at billionaire levels. Most saw overall net worth increases by end- 2025.

What world’s richest lost, regained since the war began

3m read
File picture of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch.

SpaceX IPO: Can Elon Musk justify a $1.75tr valuation?

3m read
MEA continues to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf.

West Asia conflict: 8 Indian nationals dead, 1 missing

3m read
The OECD cautioned against easing up, with core-price gains remaining stubborn in many countries even as headline gauges head lower.

Richest nations in 2050: India, Pakistan ranked

2m read