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Rajpal Yadav skips VIP queue at Lalbaugcha Raja? Video sparks debate

Video shows Rajpal Yadav standing among devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja, not in a VIP queue

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Rajpal was seen standing in the general queue and waiting for his turn for darshan.
Rajpal was seen standing in the general queue and waiting for his turn for darshan.
X/ANI

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has sparked an online debate after a video showed him standing among devotees waiting for darshan.

As Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood celebrities have been visiting the popular pandal to seek blessings. Yadav’s appearance, however, drew attention for a different reason.

A video circulating on social media shows the actor standing among devotees rather than appearing to use a separate VIP queue. He was also seen interacting with fans and posing for pictures while waiting for his turn.

The video was praised by some social media users, who viewed Yadav’s decision to stand among fellow devotees as a gesture of humility.

Yadav’s visit also comes amid attention surrounding a legal dispute involving an alleged payment of around Rs 9 crore. The matter has been the subject of court proceedings and has added to public interest surrounding the actor in recent months.

Meanwhile, the video has also revived discussion about VIP access at Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most visited Ganesh pandals. While some social media users questioned the distinction between regular and VIP queues, others pointed out that separate arrangements are often made for celebrities and other visitors.

The video itself does not establish whether Yadav deliberately skipped a VIP queue or whether he had received any special access before joining the devotees.

Lalbaugcha Raja attracts thousands of visitors during Ganesh Chaturthi each year, including Bollywood celebrities and other public figures.

Yadav’s interaction with devotees and fans has nevertheless made his visit a talking point online, with the video continuing to draw reactions across social media.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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