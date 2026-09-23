The actor visited the Mumbai pandal a day after receiving the Rajat Kamal in Gujarat
Dubai: A day after receiving his first National Award, Kartik Aaryan took it to Mumbai's most famous Ganpati pandal.
The actor arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday in a traditional kurta, carrying the award with him. He bowed before the idol, then touched the honour to Bappa's feet before offering prayers, and posed for photographs with it at the pandal.
Kartik shared an image from the visit on social media.
"My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!" he wrote.
The phrase Sukh-karta dukh-harta comes from the Marathi aarti sung to Lord Ganesha, and translates as the bringer of happiness and the remover of sorrow.
Kartik received the Rajat Kamal for Best Actor in a Leading Role from President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards, held on Tuesday at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. It is his first National Award.
He shares the honour with Mammootty, who won for the Malayalam film Bramayugam.
The President also acknowledged his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, in Chandu Champion. His parents watched from the audience.
Sharing video of the moment his name was called, Kartik wrote at length about the journey to it.
"Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams and move on. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness," he began.
He continued: "A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor. 'Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main.' I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion, Murlikant Petkar sir, on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time."
The line he quotes from the film, "Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main", translates as "I am not Chandu, I am a champion."
He credited his belief in himself, his parents' blessings and support, friends who encouraged him when he was losing hope, and his team, thanking everyone involved in what he called an impossible journey.
Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, released in 2024. It follows Petkar, a 1965 war veteran who went on to win Paralympic gold in freestyle swimming.
Preparing for it took Kartik through a 14-month physical transformation, cutting his body fat sharply while learning to swim and box for the part.
The film underperformed at the box office, though his performance drew strong reviews and also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav featured in key roles.
This is not the first temple visit tied to the award. When the winners were announced in July, Kartik marked it by seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.