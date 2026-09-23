He continued: "A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor. 'Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main.' I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion, Murlikant Petkar sir, on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time."