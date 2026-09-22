72nd National Film Awards full winners list as Mammootty, Kartik, Yami honoured

President Droupadi Murmu presents the awards in Gujarat, the first ceremony outside Delhi
Dubai: President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the 72nd National Film Awards today, Tuesday 22 September, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, the first time the ceremony has been held outside Delhi.
The winners were announced in New Delhi on 18 July. The awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between 1 January and 31 December 2024, across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. An 11-member jury chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj selected the winners.
Article 370 was the night's biggest winner, taking Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Yami Gautam. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor, and veteran actor Anant Nag receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.
Here is the full list.
Anant Nag
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)
Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja)
Best Debut Director: Randeep Hooda (Swatantrya Veer Savarkar)
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Captain Miller
Best Children's Film: Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula and Athish S Shetty
Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2) and Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke)
Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalaal (Bramayugam)
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu (Maharaja)
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan (Amaran)
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhary (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)
Best Make-up Artist: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)
Best Music Direction (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)
Best Music Direction (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan)
Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, for Navasachi Gauri Mazi (Gharat Ganpati)
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
Assamese: Juiphool
Bengali: Chalchitra Ekhon
Garhwali: Dholi
Gujarati: Maaran
Hindi: Srikanth
Kannada: Mithya
Konkani: Mog Asum
Malayalam: Feminichi Fathima
Manipuri: Sunita
Marathi: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Odia: Lahari
Tamil: Raayan
Telugu: Committee Kurrollu
Tulu: IMBU
No award was given this year for Best Punjabi Film, Best Tai Phake Film or Best Garo Film.
Dhanush, for Captain Miller
Suren G, for Meiyazhagan
Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen (Invisible), Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Documentary: Ram-Nami, Bharatbala Ganapathy
Best Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism, Suraj Kumar
Best Animation Film: Touched as Water, Joshy Benedict
Best Short Film (up to 30 minutes): Hamsafar, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Direction: Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek
Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom
Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia, NDA
Best Sound Design: TS Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue
Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°)
Best Narrator/Voice Over: Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs
Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori
Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra: The Dance of Kali): Ananda Jyothi
Chola Dora aur Sui: Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai
Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)
Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema), by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty