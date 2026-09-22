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72nd National Film Awards full winners list as Mammootty, Kartik, Yami honoured

President Droupadi Murmu presents the awards in Gujarat, the first ceremony outside Delhi

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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72nd National Film Awards full winners list as Mammootty, Kartik, Yami honoured

Dubai: President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the 72nd National Film Awards today, Tuesday 22 September, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, the first time the ceremony has been held outside Delhi.

The winners were announced in New Delhi on 18 July. The awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between 1 January and 31 December 2024, across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. An 11-member jury chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj selected the winners.

Article 370 was the night's biggest winner, taking Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Yami Gautam. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor, and veteran actor Anant Nag receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

Here is the full list.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Anant Nag

Feature film awards

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja)

Best Debut Director: Randeep Hooda (Swatantrya Veer Savarkar)

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Children's Film: Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula and Athish S Shetty

Writing awards

Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2) and Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke)

Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)

Technical awards

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalaal (Bramayugam)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu (Maharaja)

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan (Amaran)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhary (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)

Best Make-up Artist: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)

Music awards

Best Music Direction (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)

Best Music Direction (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan)

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, for Navasachi Gauri Mazi (Gharat Ganpati)

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best regional films

Assamese: Juiphool

Bengali: Chalchitra Ekhon

Garhwali: Dholi

Gujarati: Maaran

Hindi: Srikanth

Kannada: Mithya

Konkani: Mog Asum

Malayalam: Feminichi Fathima

Manipuri: Sunita

Marathi: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Odia: Lahari

Tamil: Raayan

Telugu: Committee Kurrollu

Tulu: IMBU

No award was given this year for Best Punjabi Film, Best Tai Phake Film or Best Garo Film.

Special mentions (feature films)

Dhanush, for Captain Miller

Suren G, for Meiyazhagan

Non-feature film awards

Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen (Invisible), Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Documentary: Ram-Nami, Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism, Suraj Kumar

Best Animation Film: Touched as Water, Joshy Benedict

Best Short Film (up to 30 minutes): Hamsafar, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek

Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom

Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia, NDA

Best Sound Design: TS Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue

Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°)

Best Narrator/Voice Over: Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs

Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori

Special mentions (non-feature films)

Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra: The Dance of Kali): Ananda Jyothi

Chola Dora aur Sui: Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai

Writing on cinema

Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema), by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

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