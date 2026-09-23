Kartik received the prestigious Rajat Kamal and certificate from President Droupadi Murmu
Actor Kartik Aaryan described himself as “speechless” and overwhelmed after receiving his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion.
Kartik received the prestigious Rajat Kamal and certificate from President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. The ceremony, held near the Statue of Unity, marked the first time the National Film Awards were presented outside New Delhi.
Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Kartik expressed his gratitude for the honour and praised President Murmu for her address.
“Thank you, thank you very much… I am very happy. I would also like to thank the President, ma’am. She addressed it so wonderfully and the way she did. I am speechless,” he said.
Kartik later shared an emotional note on social media, describing the honour as the fulfilment of a dream he had carried since his early days in Gwalior.
“A dream of a small-town boy… the dream of every actor in the country,” he wrote, reflecting on his journey from being a “mumma’s boy from Gwalior” who dared to dream of becoming an actor.
He also thanked director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with the role of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.
“I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion — Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen,” Kartik wrote.
Describing the journey as difficult but rewarding, he added that the result was “as sweet as rasmalai”, saying he felt both humbled and emotional.
The actor credited his parents, friends and team for supporting him throughout his career. He described his parents’ blessings, unconditional love and support as his “backbone”, while thanking his friends for encouraging him whenever he was losing hope.
Kartik also dedicated the honour to every Paralympian in India.
Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was released in 2024. The sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar and follows his journey as an athlete.
Kartik underwent an extensive physical transformation and intensive training for the role. His performance as Petkar earned him the Best Actor honour, which he shares with Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was recognised for Bramayugam.
The National Film Awards recognised films released in 2024. Other major honours included Yami Gautam winning Best Actress for Article 370, which was also named Best Feature Film.