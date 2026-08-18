National Award-winning actor Kartik Aaryan to rest after surgery, plans return to sets
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering a serious injury while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming project with director Kabir Khan, according to India Today.
The injury occurred during the final two days of the shoot, when the actor was filming major action sequences for the untitled project. Kartik had been undergoing intensive training with action coaches ahead of the shoot.
According to a source close to the production, Kartik was taken to hospital following the injury and has been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital. Doctors are expected to perform surgery on his knee, after which he will need several days of rest.
The actor is expected to take a short break before resuming his professional commitments, including work on Anurag Basu’s untitled film.
The injury comes at an important stage in Kartik’s career. On July 18, he was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama saw Kartik portray Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The role required the actor to undergo a major physical transformation and extensive preparation.
The National Award marked another major milestone for Kartik, who has established himself as one of Bollywood’s leading young actors.
Just before the injury, Kartik attended the traditional ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.
Dressed in a dark blue bandhgala suit, the actor shared photographs from the event on Instagram, writing: “Happy Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian.”
The reception brought together prominent personalities from politics, cinema, media and other fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Kartik has several projects lined up despite the temporary setback.
He is collaborating with Kabir Khan for the second time and has also stepped into film production with Dopamine Studios for their upcoming project.
The actor is also set to star in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy adventure directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Another project in his line-up is Captain India.
Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday.