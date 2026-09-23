In Puzhu, he played a controlling, casteist father, a man you'd cross the street to avoid. In Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, he became a man who wakes from a nap convinced he's someone else entirely, slipping between two lives with barely a flicker. In Rorschach, he was a grief-soaked avenger who felt more ghost than hero. In Kaathal – The Core, he played a closeted man whose wife files for divorce just as he runs for local office, and he did it with such quiet, aching restraint that you felt his silence more than any speech. In Kalamkaval, he played a cop who is also a serial killer, murdering for nothing more noble than the thrill, and still somehow made you lean in.