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Kartik Aaryan invited to President Murmu’s Independence Day reception

Kartik is the only Bollywood actor invited to President Murmu’s Independence Day reception

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Kartik Aaryan invited to President Murmu’s Independence Day reception
Gulf News

Dubai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been invited by Indian President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 15, as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The gathering, hosted by the President, brings together prominent figures from across India, including political leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and other achievers.

Kartik’s invitation comes soon after he won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in director Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion.

The actor celebrated the National Award announcement with his family. In a video shared on Instagram, Kartik was seen watching the ceremony with his parents before breaking into a scream of joy when his name was announced.

His parents then hugged and congratulated him, while his mother kissed him on the cheek in an emotional family moment.

Sharing the video, Kartik described the honour as the fulfilment of a long-held dream and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

The invitation to the President’s reception marks another notable moment in a year of major achievements for the actor, whose performance in Chandu Champion earned widespread attention.

 With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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