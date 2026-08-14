Kartik is the only Bollywood actor invited to President Murmu’s Independence Day reception
Dubai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been invited by Indian President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 15, as the country celebrates Independence Day.
The gathering, hosted by the President, brings together prominent figures from across India, including political leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and other achievers.
Kartik’s invitation comes soon after he won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in director Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion.
The actor celebrated the National Award announcement with his family. In a video shared on Instagram, Kartik was seen watching the ceremony with his parents before breaking into a scream of joy when his name was announced.
His parents then hugged and congratulated him, while his mother kissed him on the cheek in an emotional family moment.
Sharing the video, Kartik described the honour as the fulfilment of a long-held dream and expressed gratitude for the recognition.
The invitation to the President’s reception marks another notable moment in a year of major achievements for the actor, whose performance in Chandu Champion earned widespread attention.
With inputs from IANS