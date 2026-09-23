Randeep Hooda celebrates first National Award: ‘It’s a big pat on the back’

“Twenty-five years, I've been working very hard as an actor, and I have never received much award-like recognition. Though I've got a lot of love from my audience, but to then sit there (National Film Awards ceremony) and get it as a director, it's a very overwhelming feeling,” he said.

He revealed that he has written two scripts and hopes to take them into production. Hooda said directing was initially so demanding that he had vowed never to do it again, but later found the creative process addictive.

“National Awards are special because the President of India gives it to you and it's a good pat on the back,” he said. “When you don't get recognition from awards and you learn how to pat your own back. This is a big pat, and I think it's a great encouragement for me to do more.”

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.