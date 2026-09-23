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Randeep Hooda celebrates first National Award: ‘It’s a big pat on the back’

Hooda was honoured with the Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Randeep Hooda celebrates first National Award: ‘It’s a big pat on the back’
IANS

Randeep Hooda has described receiving his first National Film Award as an overwhelming moment after a 25-year journey in the film industry.

Hooda was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed and starred in. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Speaking to media after the ceremony, Hooda reflected on his career and said the recognition was particularly meaningful because of his long association with acting.

“Twenty-five years, I've been working very hard as an actor, and I have never received much award-like recognition. Though I've got a lot of love from my audience, but to then sit there (National Film Awards ceremony) and get it as a director, it's a very overwhelming feeling,” he said.

Hooda said receiving a National Award from the President was a special form of recognition.

“National Awards are special because the President of India gives it to you and it's a good pat on the back,” he said. “When you don't get recognition from awards and you learn how to pat your own back. This is a big pat, and I think it's a great encouragement for me to do more.”

While acting remains his “first love”, Hooda said he plans to continue directing.

He revealed that he has written two scripts and hopes to take them into production. Hooda said directing was initially so demanding that he had vowed never to do it again, but later found the creative process addictive.

“It is addictive to do, to create everything in a frame and guide people's emotions and tell a story. So I will be directing also, besides acting,” he said.

Hooda also described the birth of his daughter earlier this year as one of his two major rewards of 2026, alongside the National Award.

“My daughter has brought me a lot of luck, I guess, but these are my two big rewards for 2026. One is the birth of my daughter, and the other this award,” he said.

Released in 2024, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar explores the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with Hooda in the lead role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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