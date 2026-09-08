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‘Can’t accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama’: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson

Shiv Sagar says a fresh face may have been better suited for the role

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.
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Dubai: The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part Ramayana has sparked debate among fans, with Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, sharing his reservations about the choice.

Shiv Sagar, whose grandfather created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, said he personally finds it difficult to accept Kapoor as Lord Rama following his portrayal of a violent character in Animal.

‘A fresh face should have been taken’

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sagar said: “Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram.”

He added that Kapoor is a talented actor but felt that a new face could have been more appropriate for a character as revered as Lord Rama.

“We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him,” Shiv Sagar said.

He also suggested that Kapoor’s popularity could have been a factor in the casting, particularly from a marketing perspective. However, he maintained that established stars can bring associations from their previous roles that may influence how audiences perceive mythological characters.

Praise for Yash, Sai Pallavi

Shiv Sagar praised other members of the cast, including Yash, who plays Ravana, and Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita.

He said both actors appeared convincing in their roles and argued that performers with less perceived “baggage” can sometimes be better suited to iconic mythological characters.

However, Shiv Sagar acknowledged that his opinion will ultimately have little bearing on the film’s reception. According to him, audiences will have the final say when Ramayana reaches cinemas.

Two-part epic

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles.

Interestingly, Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s celebrated television series, appears as King Dashrath in the new film.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres in November, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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