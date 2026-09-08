Shiv Sagar says a fresh face may have been better suited for the role
Dubai: The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part Ramayana has sparked debate among fans, with Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, sharing his reservations about the choice.
Shiv Sagar, whose grandfather created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, said he personally finds it difficult to accept Kapoor as Lord Rama following his portrayal of a violent character in Animal.
Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sagar said: “Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram.”
He added that Kapoor is a talented actor but felt that a new face could have been more appropriate for a character as revered as Lord Rama.
“We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him,” Shiv Sagar said.
He also suggested that Kapoor’s popularity could have been a factor in the casting, particularly from a marketing perspective. However, he maintained that established stars can bring associations from their previous roles that may influence how audiences perceive mythological characters.
Shiv Sagar praised other members of the cast, including Yash, who plays Ravana, and Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita.
He said both actors appeared convincing in their roles and argued that performers with less perceived “baggage” can sometimes be better suited to iconic mythological characters.
However, Shiv Sagar acknowledged that his opinion will ultimately have little bearing on the film’s reception. According to him, audiences will have the final say when Ramayana reaches cinemas.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles.
Interestingly, Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s celebrated television series, appears as King Dashrath in the new film.
The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres in November, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.