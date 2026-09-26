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Ranbir Kapoor, MrBeast pair up for pictures at Ramayana event

Smiles, not star ego, as Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast pose at Ramayana event

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Ranbir Kapoor, MrBeast pair up for pictures at Ramayana event
ANI

Two stars, one stage – usually there’s chaos. This time around, however, at the 'Ramayana' event in Mumbai, India, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in the upcoming movie, and popular YouTuber MrBeast were all smiles while posing for the cameras. Star ego seemed nowhere around.

The event was held on Saturday and saw actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and director Nitesh Tiwari gathered for the celebration.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first part of the epic Ramayana is expected to arrive on the big screen this Diwali.

Tickets to see Kapoor in the film, out in the UAE on November 6, are available across major theater chains including VOX Cinemas UAE, Reel Cinemas, and Novo Cinemas. Stay tuned to Gulf News to know more.

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