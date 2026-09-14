Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi bring Ram-Sita’s story to life in AR Rahman's Jai Jai Ram track

AR Rahman’s Jai Jai Ram blends prayerful intimacy with cinematic scale
Ramayana: Part 1 released its first song, Jai Jai Ram, on Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the official start of the film's music campaign. The track is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas and vocals from Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
The song centres on repeated invocations of Ram's name, built as a prayer rather than a conventional film number. Rahman has said his goal was to preserve that prayer-like intimacy while still giving the track the scale expected of a big-screen production, and that he wanted Singh and Ghoshal's performances to bring their own emotional character without straying from the song's devotional core.
Vishwas, who wrote the lyrics, has described the song as an attempt to capture the relationship devotees feel toward Ram, as a source of guidance and strength, rather than to describe him directly, keeping the language deliberately unadorned.
Producer Namit Malhotra tied the release date to the occasion itself, noting that Ganesh Chaturthi traditionally marks auspicious beginnings and that the song was meant to establish the emotional and spiritual foundation of the larger film.
Alongside the audio release, the makers unveiled a new motion poster showing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, framed around the pair's relationship.
More music is planned, including a collaboration between Rahman and Hans Zimmer at a musical event in London. On the production side, filming is reported to be complete, with the team now in post-production and preparing an international promotional campaign ahead of the theatrical release.