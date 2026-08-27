Talking about her part in the film, the actress said, “Every few years, you see a different interpretation and presentation of these characters, while keeping the essence rooted in the original text. As an actor, you only look at a character from that lens, that it's a character that has layers, that has the possibility and ability to shine through the film. She was apparently the most beautiful woman of Lanka. She had an ego, but then she was layered. As an actor, it's fun to explore those layers”.