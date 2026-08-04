GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in Ramayana: 'Roles that challenge perceptions are the most exciting'

The actor's portrayal of Ravana's sister quickly became one of its most discussed moments

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A fan wrote a letter to Rakul Preet, asking her why she chose Surpanakha.
A fan wrote a letter to Rakul Preet, asking her why she chose Surpanakha.

When the first trailer for Ramayana dropped, the conversation naturally gravitated toward its epic scale, Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash's presence as Ravana. Yet amid the film's sweeping visuals, one supporting character stole a share of the spotlight: Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha.

Though her screen time in the trailer was brief, the actor's portrayal of Ravana's sister quickly became one of its most discussed moments, with viewers praising the intensity and transformation she brought to the role. As debates swirled around the film's character designs and creative interpretations, Rakul's performance emerged as an unexpected highlight.

A fan letter

A fan penned an open letter to the actor ahead of the film's Diwali release. In it, the fan congratulated Rakul and asked her, what drew her to a character so often remembered for a single, defining chapter of the epic?

In the Ramayana, Surpanakha's encounter with Rama and Lakshmana sets the epic's central conflict into motion. After her proposal of marriage to Rama is rejected, she attempts to harm Sita, an act that leads Lakshmana to sever her nose in retaliation. Yet over the years, numerous interpretations of the epic have sought to explore the layers of her character beyond that single, pivotal moment.

Rakul responds

Rakul addressed the letter directly, sharing it on her X account along with a heartfelt response explaining why the character's complexity drew her in.

"Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."

About the film

Conceived as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's ancient epic, Ramayana traces the journey of Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) as he confronts Lanka's ruler, Ravana (Yash), following the abduction of Sita (Sai Pallavi). The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film's first instalment is set for a global release on November 8, timed to coincide with Diwali, with the second part expected to follow in 2027. Mounted on a reportedly massive budget, the epic features a score composed jointly by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramayana trailer wins praise across Pakistan

Ramayana trailer wins praise across Pakistan

2m read
Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Ramayan.

Ramayana trailer: Ranbir’s Ram faces Yash’s Ravana

2m read
Preet Vasudev, co-founder of Varak

Why putting people first led to Indian expat's success

4m read
Yash in Toxic

Yash's Toxic finally gets new release date

3m read