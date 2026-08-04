The actor's portrayal of Ravana's sister quickly became one of its most discussed moments
When the first trailer for Ramayana dropped, the conversation naturally gravitated toward its epic scale, Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash's presence as Ravana. Yet amid the film's sweeping visuals, one supporting character stole a share of the spotlight: Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha.
Though her screen time in the trailer was brief, the actor's portrayal of Ravana's sister quickly became one of its most discussed moments, with viewers praising the intensity and transformation she brought to the role. As debates swirled around the film's character designs and creative interpretations, Rakul's performance emerged as an unexpected highlight.
A fan penned an open letter to the actor ahead of the film's Diwali release. In it, the fan congratulated Rakul and asked her, what drew her to a character so often remembered for a single, defining chapter of the epic?
In the Ramayana, Surpanakha's encounter with Rama and Lakshmana sets the epic's central conflict into motion. After her proposal of marriage to Rama is rejected, she attempts to harm Sita, an act that leads Lakshmana to sever her nose in retaliation. Yet over the years, numerous interpretations of the epic have sought to explore the layers of her character beyond that single, pivotal moment.
Rakul addressed the letter directly, sharing it on her X account along with a heartfelt response explaining why the character's complexity drew her in.
"Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."
Conceived as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's ancient epic, Ramayana traces the journey of Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) as he confronts Lanka's ruler, Ravana (Yash), following the abduction of Sita (Sai Pallavi). The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.
The film's first instalment is set for a global release on November 8, timed to coincide with Diwali, with the second part expected to follow in 2027. Mounted on a reportedly massive budget, the epic features a score composed jointly by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.